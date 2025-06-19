Kyrgyzstan, Russia's Sakha Republic Ready To Sign Broad Cooperation Agreement
The announcement was made during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025) between Kyrgyzstan's First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev and Head of Sakha Republic Aysen Nikolayev.
Amangeldiev underscored the significance of Nikolayev's
forthcoming engagement in Bishkek in November 2024 and emphasized
Yakutia's pivotal contribution to the enhancement of Kyrgyz-Russian
interregional synergies. He extended an invitation to Nikolayev for
engagement in the 12th Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference,
slated to convene in Kyrgyzstan.
The dialogue encompassed strategic initiatives to develop a Yakutia trade and logistics nexus in Kyrgyzstan aimed at optimizing agricultural export channels, alongside collaborative endeavors in innovation ecosystems, information technology frameworks, creative sector synergies, tourism infrastructure, educational paradigms, athletic collaborations, and national cultural interchange mechanisms.
The head of Yakutia articulated a robust commitment to enhancing synergies with Kyrgyzstan across a spectrum of mutually advantageous domains, asserting a strong conviction that bilateral engagement would persist in its trajectory of growth, yielding favorable results for both populations.
