Iran Weighing Up Strait Of Hormuz's Closure Option

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is considering the possibility of closing the Strait of Hormuz, Benham Saeidi, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said, Trend reports.

"Closing the Strait of Hormuz is one of the options considered by Iran," he told the Mehr agency.

"The enemies of Iran should know that if they threaten our homeland and our people, they will definitely receive a crushing response. The decision on how to respond to the enemy will be made taking into account the situation," the MP added.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.