Russia, China Condemn Israeli Occupation Actions In Middle East
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 19 (KUNA) -- Russia and China reiterated Thursday their strong condemnation of Israeli occupation actions in the Middle East, affirming that a political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the escalating crisis in the region.
This came in a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, said Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov in a press statement.
Moscow and Beijing shared the same positions and base their condemnation of Israel's actions on the principles of the UN Charter, Ushakov added.
Ushakov noted that the two presidents had immediately instructed their countries' agencies to enhance coordination and intensively exchange information and views over the next few days, given the exceptional complexity of the current situation and the escalating risks.
Putin affirmed Russia's full readiness to play an effective mediator role in resolving the crisis whenever necessary, a position that was clearly welcomed by China, he added. (end)
