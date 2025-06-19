LPL Solar Announces The Promotion Of Geoff Bunnell To Senior Director Of Purchasing
"Geoff's extensive experience and strong leadership make him the perfect choice for this role," said Mike Little, President of LPL Solar. "We look forward to the valuable contributions he will continue to make."
Geoff holds a degree from the University of Florida's School of Building Construction and is a licensed General Contractor in Florida. He has also served as President of the Construction Association of South Florida and the Associated General Contractors of America South Florida Chapter, demonstrating his longstanding commitment to the industry.
About LPL Solar LLC
LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including independent power producers and utility companies. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
SOURCE LPL Solar LLC
