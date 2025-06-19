Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LPL Solar Announces The Promotion Of Geoff Bunnell To Senior Director Of Purchasing

LPL Solar Announces The Promotion Of Geoff Bunnell To Senior Director Of Purchasing


2025-06-19 08:01:31
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Geoff's extensive experience and strong leadership make him the perfect choice for this role," said Mike Little, President of LPL Solar. "We look forward to the valuable contributions he will continue to make."

Geoff holds a degree from the University of Florida's School of Building Construction and is a licensed General Contractor in Florida. He has also served as President of the Construction Association of South Florida and the Associated General Contractors of America South Florida Chapter, demonstrating his longstanding commitment to the industry.

About LPL Solar LLC
 LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including independent power producers and utility companies. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

SOURCE LPL Solar LLC

MENAFN19062025003732001241ID1109696107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search