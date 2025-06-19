Metalsource Announces Change Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALSOURCE MINING INC. (the“” or "") (CSE:“MSM”) announces the appointment of Alex Bugden as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Bugden is a Professional Geologist with over 6 years of experience in exploration, mining, and the oil and gas sectors in Canada with a particular focus in Newfoundland and Labrador. He is the director of a geological services company as well as a director of several publicly listed junior exploration companies.

About Metalsource Mining

The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of its mineral property assets in Botswana. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on its Aruba Project.

The Aruba Project consists of five prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,663 km2 in South-Central Botswana.

