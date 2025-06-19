Photronics Receives Outstanding Contribution Award From Visionox
“Visionox is a long-standing Flat Panel Display customer of Photronics,” said HK Park, General Manager FPD Asia.“This award from Visionox demonstrates the premier economic value and customer support we provide in terms of delivery, quality and local service support. We are proud to once again be recognized by Visionox for our outstanding execution.”
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information can be accessed at .
For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
