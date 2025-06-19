Global Pernicious Anemia Diagnosis And Treatment Market To Reach $1.97 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.8%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A noticeable surge in the pernicious anemia diagnosis and treatment market size over recent years is reported. Growth from $1.42 billion in 2024 to $1.52 billion in 2025 was observed, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this increase include the escalating awareness around vitamin B12 deficiency, the rise in autoimmune disorders, a growing geriatric population, enhanced physician education on anemia, and the accessibility of oral and injectable vitamin B12.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Pernicious Anemia Diagnosis And Treatment Market Size?

The upcoming years predict robust growth in the pernicious anemia diagnosis and treatment market. It is projected to reach $1.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The anticipated expansion can be linked to the advancement of telemedicine services, increasing demand for early diagnosis, a rising focus on personalized medicine, government screening initiatives, and a preference for non-invasive treatments among patients. Key trends of the forecast period include long-acting vitamin B12 formulations, a growing use of home-based diagnostic kits, integration of artificial intelligence AI in anemia detection, advancements in digital health monitoring tools, and diagnostic technologies.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Pernicious Anemia Diagnosis And Treatment Market?

The surge in cases of vitamin B12 deficiency is anticipated to boost the market growth. Vitamin B12 deficiency impairs red blood cell production, causing symptoms including fatigue, weakness, and neurological issues. The rise in this deficiency can be attributed to an increased adoption of plant-based diets that often lack sufficient natural sources of B12 and can lead to inadequate intake without proper supplementation. This deficiency supports the necessity for pernicious anemia diagnosis and treatment. For instance, according to the National Health Service NHS, a UK-based government health organization, in February 2023, both vitamin B12 and folate deficiencies were more prevalent in older adults – roughly 1 in 10 individuals 75 years of age or older, and 1 in 20 of those 65 to 74 years of age. Consequently, the rising prevalence of vitamin B12 deficiency is a significant driver for growth in the pernicious anemia diagnosis and treatment market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Pernicious Anemia Diagnosis And Treatment Market?

Industry giants in the pernicious anemia diagnosis and treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Lupin Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., DSM Nutritional Products AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., CSL Vifor Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Monobind Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pernicious Anemia Diagnosis And Treatment Market?

Players in this market are cultivating innovative solutions such as vitamin B12 maintenance therapy solutions to augment patient adherence and long-term disease management. A recent development in February 2024 saw India-based pharmaceutical company, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., launch a cyanocobalamin nasal spray, 500 mcg/spray - a non-invasive alternative for vitamin B12 supplementation. This revolutionary nasal spray improves B12 absorption and supports the effective management of vitamin B12 deficiency, enhancing patient compliance and treatment outcomes.

How Is The Pernicious Anemia Diagnosis And Treatment Market Segmented?

Notably, the pernicious anemia diagnosis and treatment market is stratified by various factors:

By Type: Complete Blood Count Test, Vitamin B12 Deficiency test, Intrinsic Factor Deficiency Test

By Treatment: Vitamin B12 Injections, Vitamin B12 Pills, Spray

By Route Of Administration: Injection, Oral, Intranasal

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Other End-users

Sub segments include:

By Complete Blood Count CBC Test: Red Blood Cell Count, Hemoglobin Concentration, Hematocrit Levels, Mean Corpuscular Volume MCV, White Blood Cell Count, Platelet Count

What Are The Regional Insights In The Pernicious Anemia Diagnosis And Treatment Market?

Historically, North America was the largest region in the pernicious anemia diagnosis and treatment market in 2024. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

