Madhya Pradesh Champions Rural Tourism With 'Gramin Rang, Paryatan Sang' Festival

Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav visited stalls set up by rural communities showcasing local produce.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav tried his hand at pottery during the event.

State-Level Event Unveils Key Initiatives, Partnerships, and Recognitions to Empower Rural Economies

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a vibrant celebration of community-led tourism, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board hosted the state-level festival“Gramin Rang, Paryatan Sang” at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, Bhopal on June 18. Held under the patronage of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the event was graced by the presence of Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts, and Endowments (Independent Charge).The festival spotlighted rural tourism as a transformative tool for self-employment, grassroots empowerment, and inclusive growth. It brought together key stakeholders and institutional partners, who were honored for their contributions to shaping a sustainable rural tourism ecosystem in the state.In his address, Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary – Tourism & Culture and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, emphasized the growing appeal of experiential and nature-based travel.“Madhya Pradesh's villages are vibrant custodians of cultural heritage, traditional arts, and indigenous cuisine, offering immersive and meaningful experiences to modern-day travelers,” he said.As a significant step towards digital transformation, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav inaugurated the official website of the Responsible Tourism Mission, designed to enhance access to community-based and sustainable tourism opportunities across the state. The event also saw recognition of excellence, with awards presented to six outstanding homestays (three rural and three urban), sixteen village sarpanches for their proactive role in tourism development, eight partner organizations, and ten district collectors for their leadership in implementing tourism initiatives.Further reinforcing its commitment to rural tourism infrastructure, the Tourism Board announced the inauguration of 14 new rural homestays and distributed support kits to 60 homestay owners across various tourism villages. These efforts are part of the ongoing Rural Tourism Development Project, currently active in 100 villages across 37 districts. Work has already commenced in 63 of these villages, resulting in the construction of 294 homestays, of which 241 are operational.Demonstrating a strong public-private collaboration model, the event witnessed the signing of four strategic Memorandums of Understanding. The first, with Divya Yog Mandir Trust (Patanjali), aims to promote wellness tourism and community participation. The second, with Signify Innovations India Limited, will introduce energy-efficient and solar-powered lighting solutions in 61 tourism-focused villages. The third MoU, signed with Scope Global Skills University, focuses on skill development in tourism, hospitality, and film production. The fourth agreement, with the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, seeks to digitally connect rural homestays with Online Travel Agency platforms, expanding their market reach.A major cultural highlight of the event was a colorful exhibition showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship of rural Madhya Pradesh. Artisans from across the state presented traditional works such as Gond paintings, clay art, bamboo crafts, Maadhna and Chitera art, hand block prints, and indigenous handloom textiles. Open to the public, the exhibition offered a platform for local artists to engage with broader audiences and potential buyers.Attended by tourism and hospitality stakeholders, representatives from partner institutions, local leaders, homestay owners, and women beneficiaries from rural communities, the festival reinforced Madhya Pradesh's commitment to inclusive and sustainable tourism. It reaffirmed the state's vision of a tourism model that not only preserves cultural and ecological heritage but also brings tangible benefits to local populations.With its continued focus on visionary policy, strategic partnerships, and grassroots innovation, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is leading India's rural tourism movement. The“Gramin Rang, Paryatan Sang” festival marks another milestone in building a tourism ecosystem that is equitable, immersive, and future-ready.

Empowering Communities | Responsible Tourism | Homestays in Madhya Pradesh

