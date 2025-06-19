Property Finder Welcomes Owen Wilson, CEO Of REA Group, To Its Board Of Directors In A Major Industry Move

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Wilson brings decades of experience in property portals, digital transformation, and international market expansion to the business to help further boost Property Finder's growth

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June, 2025: Property Finder, MENA's leading property portal (or“the company”), has announced the appointment of Owen Wilson, CEO of REA Group, to its Board of Directors. Wilson brings decades of executive and operational experience, including nine years at REA Group, where he progressed from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Executive Officer.

During his tenure he led REA Group, which operates com, Australia's #1 property platform, through a period of sustained growth and international expansion. Under his leadership, the business became widely regarded as the most advanced digital real estate company in the world. Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) with a market capitalisation of approximately USD $20 billion, REA Group, a former shareholder in Property Finder, is majority-owned by News Corp, the global media company founded by Rupert Murdoch.

Wilson's addition to the Property Finder Board signals the company's ambition to accelerate innovation, underscore governance, and deliver even greater value to home seekers, buyers and partners across the MENA region.

Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder, said:“Owen brings deep industry expertise to our Board. His leadership at REA Group, shaping digital transformation, driving strategic M&A, and championing customer-first innovation sets a strong benchmark for the industry. As we continue our mission to change living for good in the region, Owen's insight will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our purpose and strengthen our position as the regional leader.”

Owen Wilson, Board Member, Property Finder, adds,“I'm deeply passionate about creating personalised experiences that redefine how people engage with property. I've long admired Property Finder's bold vision and the transformative role it plays in reshaping real estate across the MENA region. Under Michael's leadership, the team's relentless focus on innovation, customer experience, and data-driven decision-making closely aligns with the values I've championed throughout my career. I'm excited to support Michael and the Board as the company embarks on its next chapter of growth and continues to shape the future of property search.”