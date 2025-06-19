Medical Device Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025: Access 903 Deals Signed Since 2016 - Exclusive Insights Into Medical Device Deal Financials And Contracts
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 903 medical device deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual medical device partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of medical device deals from 2016 to 2025. Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the medical device deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter medical device deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide a foundational understanding of the medical device dealmaking landscape. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 highlights trends in dealmaking since 2016. Chapter 3 discusses leading medical device deals by value, followed by Chapter 4, which lists the top 25 most active companies in this arena. Chapters 5 and 6 provide detailed reviews of specific deals by contract availability and technology focus, respectively.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in medical device dealmaking since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016 Browse medical device collaboration and licensing deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned? What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company? What exclusivity is granted? What is the payment structure for the deal? How are sales and payments audited? What is the deal term? How are the key terms of the agreement defined? How are IPRs handled and owned? Who is responsible for commercialization? Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture? How is confidentiality and publication managed? How are disputes to be resolved? Under what conditions can the deal be terminated? What happens when there is a change of ownership? What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed? Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon? Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in medical device dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Medical device deals over the years
2.3. Most active medical device dealmakers
2.4. Medical device deals by deal type
2.5. Medical device deals by therapy area
2.6. Medical device deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for medical device deals
2.7.1 Medical device deal headline values
2.7.2 Medical device deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Medical device deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Medical device royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading medical device deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top medical device deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active medical device dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active medical device dealmakers
4.3. Most active medical device deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Medical device contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Medical device contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Medical device dealmaking by technology type
Deal Directory
- Deal directory - Medical device deals by company A-Z Deal directory - Medical device deals by deal type Deal directory - Medical device deals by therapy area Deal type definitions
Companies Featured (Partial)
- 3D Systems Abbott Laboratories Accenture Aesculap Agile Biodetection Amgen Anumana AppliedVR Arthrex BASF Becton Dickinson Biomerics Boeing Company Boston Scientific CardiaCare Cellares Charles River Laboratories Check-Cap Cirtec Medical CoapTech Defense Health Agency (US) Dentsply International DePuy DiagnaMed Disc Motion Technologies Edwards Lifesciences Embody Embody Health Technologies Empatica Field Medical Florida Blue Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fusion Antibodies GSK IBM Johnson & Johnson Karolinska University Hospital Koninklijke Philips Lexie Hearing Massachusetts Institute of Technology Medtronic Microsoft NanoVibronix North Carolina State University Novartis Olympus Pfizer Philips Roche Siemens Healthineers Stryker
