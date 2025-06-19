Medical Device Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025: Access 903 Deals Signed Since 2016 - Exclusive Insights Into Medical Device Deal Financials And Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added tooffering.This report contains a comprehensive listing of 903 medical device deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual medical device partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of medical device deals from 2016 to 2025. Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the medical device deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter medical device deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.The initial chapters of this report provide a foundational understanding of the medical device dealmaking landscape. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 highlights trends in dealmaking since 2016. Chapter 3 discusses leading medical device deals by value, followed by Chapter 4, which lists the top 25 most active companies in this arena. Chapters 5 and 6 provide detailed reviews of specific deals by contract availability and technology focus, respectively.The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in medical device dealmaking since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse medical device collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in medical device dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Medical device deals over the years

2.3. Most active medical device dealmakers

2.4. Medical device deals by deal type

2.5. Medical device deals by therapy area

2.6. Medical device deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for medical device deals

2.7.1 Medical device deal headline values

2.7.2 Medical device deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Medical device deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Medical device royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading medical device deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top medical device deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active medical device dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active medical device dealmakers

4.3. Most active medical device deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Medical device contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Medical device contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Medical device dealmaking by technology type

Deal Directory



Deal directory - Medical device deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Medical device deals by deal type

Deal directory - Medical device deals by therapy area Deal type definitions

Companies Featured (Partial)



3D Systems

Abbott Laboratories

Accenture

Aesculap

Agile Biodetection

Amgen

Anumana

AppliedVR

Arthrex

BASF

Becton Dickinson

Biomerics

Boeing Company

Boston Scientific

CardiaCare

Cellares

Charles River Laboratories

Check-Cap

Cirtec Medical

CoapTech

Defense Health Agency (US)

Dentsply International

DePuy

DiagnaMed

Disc Motion Technologies

Edwards Lifesciences

Embody

Embody Health Technologies

Empatica

Field Medical

Florida Blue

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Fusion Antibodies

GSK

IBM

Johnson & Johnson

Karolinska University Hospital

Koninklijke Philips

Lexie Hearing

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Medtronic

Microsoft

NanoVibronix

North Carolina State University

Novartis

Olympus

Pfizer

Philips

Roche

Siemens Healthineers Stryker

