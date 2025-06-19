403
Trump’s envoy highlights strategy for Ukraine peace
(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, special envoy for US President Donald Trump, has expressed optimism that peace in the Ukraine conflict is achievable. He suggested examining how the proposals from both Kiev and Moscow might be reconciled into a final agreement to end the war.
In recent talks earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine exchanged draft memorandums outlining a roadmap toward peace. Russia’s proposal calls for Ukraine to recognize the loss of five regions annexed after referendums, withdraw troops from these areas, adopt neutrality, and limit its military capabilities. Ukraine has rejected these demands, labeling them as an ultimatum, refusing to concede territory or neutrality, and insisting on a full, unconditional ceasefire lasting 30 days.
Kellogg, involved in reviewing the exchanged memorandums, explained that his team created “term sheets” — documents that describe a potential peace outcome. They first analyzed Ukraine’s proposal, then Russia’s, and combined the two to explore where their terms could align in a final deal.
“We put them together and asked, how can these documents be merged to reach an end state?” Kellogg said at a German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels. He expressed confidence in the progress of the discussions, noting, “We know what an end state looks like, could look like, should look like. If we can reach that point, it’s winnable.”
When asked to clarify what the “end state” might involve, Kellogg pointed to a comprehensive ceasefire based on current frontlines — essentially freezing positions where forces stand now.
The recent May and June talks were the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, when Kiev withdrew, reportedly following advice from then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who denies the claim. Ukraine’s return to talks came under pressure from Trump’s administration, which insists it seeks a durable peace rather than Ukraine’s surrender or Russia’s defeat.
