Zero Trust Security Market To Hit $126.02 Billion With Projected 18.5% CAGR From 2021-2031

Zero Trust Security Market

Widespread internet access and affordable smartphones drive organizations to adopt zero trust security, boosting the global market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global zero trust security market accrued earnings worth $23.61 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $126.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of fluctuating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 355 Pages) at:The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.Zero Trust Security is a cybersecurity framework that operates on the principle of "never trust, always verify." It assumes that threats can exist both inside and outside a network, so no user or device is automatically trusted - even if they are within the organization's perimeter.Covid-19 Scenario1. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the expansion of the global zero trust security market due to the implementation of zero trust security solutions and the offering of secured information access while performing remote functions.2. Strict execution of zero trust security solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for various firms to effectively handle security issues.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:The report offers detailed segmentation of the global zero trust security market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, authentication, industry vertical, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the upcoming years.Based on the component, the solution segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast timeline.Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is expected to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the cloud segment is also expected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.Based on the enterprise size, the larger enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than three-fifths of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is set to maintain its domination during the forecast timeframe. However, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global zero trust security market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific zero trust security market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in investments for zero trust security solution among countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific fuel growth of the market. Moreover, the major factor contributing toward the adoption of zero trust security solutions in Asia-Pacific is increase in usage of mobile data for various applications such as mobile banking and social media.In addition, surge in penetration of smartphones and internet in countries such as India and China has fueled the adoption of zero trust security in this region. Additionally, rise in need to support secure enterprise mobility practices within organizations is expected to boost the demand for zero trust security solutions. Furthermore, the ease of accessing internet for general population along with the launch of low-cost smartphones is encouraging organizations to implement effective zero trust security solutions.Leading players of the global zero trust security industry analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., IBM, ZScaler, Symantec Corp., VMware, Inc., FireEye, Inc., SonicWall, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Google, Cyxtera Technologies, SonicWall, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro, Inc., FireEye, Inc., and McAfee Corp.For Purchase Enquiry:The report evaluates these major participants in the global zero trust security industry. These participants have executed a slew of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product lines in the global markets and extending the global market growth. The market research report aids the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology land product launches on the overall market size.Other Trending Reports:1. U.S. Enterprise Mobility Management Market2. Application Transformation MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.