Putin Says Granddaughter Speaks Chinese
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin noted an increasing fascination with the Chinese language among Russians, speaking to journalists on the fringes of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
He disclosed that his own granddaughter is fluent in Chinese, reflecting the broader trend of strengthening cultural bonds between the two nations.
During a late-evening question-and-answer session with leaders of global news agencies, the head of China’s Xinhua News Agency, Fu Hua, asked Putin about the expanding cultural interaction between China and Russia.
He referred to the Russian leader’s previous statement that his “family members are interested in China, and some of them are learning Chinese.”
Putin clarified, “When I mentioned that some of my close relatives are studying Chinese, I was referring to my granddaughter, who has a teacher from Beijing and speaks fluently with her in Chinese.”
He added that his daughter had also shown early initiative, saying, “My daughter, back in the early 2000s, started proactively learning Chinese – just because she wanted to. She hired a teacher and studied.”
The Russian leader also emphasized the growing educational exchanges between the two countries, stating that over 50,000 Chinese learners are currently studying in Russia, while more than 21,000 Russians are enrolled in Chinese institutions.
He stressed that universities in both countries have established direct links, which serve to strengthen “contacts in all fields” and deepen bilateral cooperation.
