Kantor & Kantor Awarded The Chambers 2025 Small And Medium Firm Spotlight For California

Firm Recognized for Excellence in Policyholder Advocacy and Appellate Practice

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP is proud to announce its selection for the Chambers USA 2025 Small and Medium Firm Spotlight Guide for California. This distinguished recognition highlights the firm's consistent excellence in representing policyholders in complex insurance coverage disputes, bad faith claims, and high-stakes appellate matters.

Unlike the traditional Chambers USA rankings, which focus on large, national firms and major practice areas, the Chambers Spotlight Guide is a unique initiative designed to recognize outstanding small and mid-size law firms that offer premier legal services in key local markets. The 2025 edition shines a light on exceptional firms in California, Illinois, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and New York-providing businesses and individuals a trusted resource for elite local counsel.

Kantor & Kantor stood out in this year's guide for its deep experience advocating for policyholders, particularly in cases involving health insurance disputes, life insurance denials, and wildfire-related claims. The firm's Los Angeles-based team is also noted for its sophisticated appellate practice, securing favorable decisions that have shaped California insurance law.

"This recognition from Chambers is especially meaningful because it underscores the impact small and mid-size firms like ours can have when we focus on quality, client service, and tenacious advocacy," said Glenn Kantor, Founding Partner of Kantor & Kantor. "We are honored to be included among such a respected group of firms in California."

The firm's inclusion in the Chambers 2025 Spotlight Guide reinforces Kantor & Kantor's position as a go-to resource for clients facing the complexities of insurance law. Whether securing critical healthcare coverage for individuals or challenging denied life insurance benefits, the firm is widely regarded for its client-first approach and courtroom excellence.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor is one of the most experienced and highly respected law firms in the country handling denied insurance claims. The firm focuses on ERISA, long-term disability, long-term care, life insurance, and health insurance. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm serves clients throughout California and across the nation.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit

SOURCE Kantor & Kantor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED