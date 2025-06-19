Two Gotcha Covered Franchisees Win Prestigious Window Treatment Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gotcha Covered of Clear Lake and its owners Bernard and Rosa Elenna Robin took home a first-place award in the Curtains and Drapes category and a second-place award in the Soft Shades category. Gotcha Covered of Sugar Land owner Rachel Eden Leuck earned a first-place award for Most Intricate Handwork. This is the second year in a row that Eden has won this award.

"We are overjoyed that two of our franchise owners have won such prestigious awards," said Wanda Hoegren, vice president of operations for Gotcha Covered. "These awards showcase the incredible talent and thought that goes into a Gotcha Covered window treatment design. For Bernard, Rosa and Rachel to be recognized on such a national stage is not only a great honor for them but for the entire Gotha Covered team."

This was Window Fashion VISION magazine's 34th year holding the prestigious Grace Awards. Formerly known as the VISION Design & Workroom Competition, the program continues to recognize the most creative and innovative window treatments in the industry.

"The 2025 Grace Awards have once again illuminated the extraordinary talent resident within our industry," IWCE President and VISION magazine publisher Grace McNamara said in a press release announcing the award winners. "The ingenuity and dedication displayed by these designers and artisans are truly inspiring, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in window fashion. We are immensely proud to celebrate their achievements."

Both the Robins and Leuck opened their respective Gotcha Covered locations in 2021. The Robins are a husband-and-wife team with a deep commitment to excellence in window treatment design who take pride in their attention to detail. Leuck, who calls herself the Window Fairy, has always had a passion for design and owned an event design and wedding planning business before opening her Gotcha Covered location.

