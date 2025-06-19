403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fingrid Oyj's Financial Releases In 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2026:
3.3.2026 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025
27.4.2026 Management's Review
23.7.2026 Half-Year Report January–June 2026
29.10.2026 Management's Review
For more information:
3.3.2026 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025
27.4.2026 Management's Review
23.7.2026 Half-Year Report January–June 2026
29.10.2026 Management's Review
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 25 March 2026.
For more information:
General Counsel Marina Louhija, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358303955289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment