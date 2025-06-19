Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fingrid Oyj's Financial Releases In 2026


2025-06-19 07:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2026:
3.3.2026 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025
27.4.2026 Management's Review
23.7.2026 Half-Year Report January–June 2026
29.10.2026 Management's Review

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 25 March 2026.

For more information:
General Counsel Marina Louhija, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358303955289


