Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Tokyo Stocks Dip on Rising Tensions in Middle East

2025-06-19 07:13:47
(MENAFN) Japanese equities retreated on Thursday, putting an end to a three-day rally, as geopolitical unease in the Middle East cast a shadow over investor confidence.

The Nikkei 225, Japan's primary stock benchmark, declined by 396.81 points, marking a 1.02% drop from the previous session, to close at 38,488.34.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index also edged down, falling 16.27 points, or 0.58%, to finish at 2,792.08.

According to market analysts, a weak performance on Wall Street overnight — particularly the slide in the Dow Jones Industrial Average — contributed to the cautious mood in Tokyo.
Heightening concerns over escalating unrest in the Middle East added to the risk-off sentiment.

Additionally, traders moved to secure profits following a sharp run-up in the Nikkei, which had surged over 1,000 points during the last three sessions.

