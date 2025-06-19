403
Tokyo Stocks Dip on Rising Tensions in Middle East
(MENAFN) Japanese equities retreated on Thursday, putting an end to a three-day rally, as geopolitical unease in the Middle East cast a shadow over investor confidence.
The Nikkei 225, Japan's primary stock benchmark, declined by 396.81 points, marking a 1.02% drop from the previous session, to close at 38,488.34.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index also edged down, falling 16.27 points, or 0.58%, to finish at 2,792.08.
According to market analysts, a weak performance on Wall Street overnight — particularly the slide in the Dow Jones Industrial Average — contributed to the cautious mood in Tokyo.
Heightening concerns over escalating unrest in the Middle East added to the risk-off sentiment.
Additionally, traders moved to secure profits following a sharp run-up in the Nikkei, which had surged over 1,000 points during the last three sessions.
