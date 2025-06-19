403
Kuwait PM Urges Concerned Parties To Accelerate Pacts Inked With China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Thursday urged the concerned ministers to follow up on the implementation of the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between Kuwait and China.
This came in a meeting headed by His Highness to follow up on the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the governments of Kuwait and China.
The 15th meeting of the committee touched on the latest developments of projects included in the agreements between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, the electrical power system, the development of renewable energy, low-carbon green system for waste recycling, housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants, and free and economic zones.
The meeting also discussed expanding cooperation and strategic partnerships, as well as investment and economic opportunities with China, and accelerating the implementation of these major projects in line with the country's development vision.
The Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and member and rapporteur of the Ministerial Committee, Ambassador Samih Jawhar Hayat, gave a detailed explanation of the cooperation, consultation and coordination existing between the governments of the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, and member and rapporteur of the Ministerial Committee Ambassador Samih Jawhar Hayat. (end)
