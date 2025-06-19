Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northern Army Commander Visits Operational Logistic Units In J & K

2025-06-19 07:03:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Thursday visited operational logistics units and reviewed the transformation being undertaken to boost operational readiness in Jammu and Kashmir.

He commended the personnel for their high state of logistic readiness to sustain multi-domain operational demands.

“Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited an operational logistics unit, reviewing the operational and logistics transformation being undertaken with the vision of boosting operational readiness,” the Army's Northern Command headquarters said on X.

He appreciated the automation initiatives, highlighting the role of tech-driven logistics in modern warfare.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) commended the personnel for their high state of logistic readiness, automated functioning and capacity to sustain multi-domain operational demands.

