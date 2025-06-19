Army Carries Out High Altitude Patrolling In J & K's Doda District

The steps have been taken by the Army following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the hilly areas, especially with the Amarnath Yatra set to begin on July 3.

Armed with drones for aerial surveillance and rocket launchers, Rashtriya Rifles troops carried out patrolling and security operations in various upper reaches of Bhaderwah, officials said.

The operation aimed to serve as a confidence-building measure among locals and tourists, besides keeping a close watch on the activities of terrorists, they said.

Bhaderwah, often referred to as 'mini Kashmir,' is adorned with dozens of tourist destinations that attract hundreds of visitors throughout the year.

Patrolling has been intensified in the Himalayan belt to ensure peace and security, they added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now