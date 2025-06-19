Garmin Unveils Flagship Apollo RA800 Marine Stereo

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to continue to push the limits of excellence in marine audio entertainment. With the new Apollo RA800 on board, boaters and passengers can hear their music with unrivaled clarity. Plus, with an internal amplifier that produces 50% more power than its predecessor, users can keep the beat going strong all day and night."–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President Consumer Sales and Marketing

Elevate the audio experience

Boasting ground-breaking audio technology, the Apollo RA800 is designed to amplify time spent on the water.



High-resolution audio: High-resolution lossless audio and Wi-Fi® technology provide optimal sound performance.

Next-gen amplifier: An upgraded internal amplifier is 50% more powerful than its predecessor.

Built-in DAB tuner: The built-in DAB tuner supports the latest DAB and DAB+ broadcasts, allowing for high-quality digital radio streaming whenever they're supported.

Seamless streaming: Improved Wi-Fi connectivity for Apple AirPlay® audio streaming offers a superior high-fidelity listening experience.

Stereo grouping: Connect multiple Apollo stereos to share audio sources across different listening zones on the boat.

Pin-sharp touchscreen: With a 4.3" LCD the RA800 offers clear advances in image resolution, color saturation, wide viewing angles and readability in bright daylight. Quicker response times: Enjoy lightning-fast response times with a processor that is eight times faster than the previous generation.

Available now, the Fusion Apollo RA800 has a suggested retail price of $999.99. With the same mounting specifications and connections as its predecessors, the new stereo is a drop-in replacement for existing RA770 and RA670 stereos. To learn more, visit garmin/marine/audio .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin and its brands – JL Audio and Fusion – are committed to developing and delivering world-class audio entertainment solutions, including high-performance stereos, speakers, amplifiers, subwoofers and other audio components for the marine, car, RV, powersports and home markets. For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team or follow our blog .

1Based on 2024 sales

About Garmin: Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Fusion are registered trademarks, and Apollo is a trademark of Garmin Ltd., or its subsidiaries.

Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10- Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2024 Form 10-K and the Q1 2025 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

