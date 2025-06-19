Why Capital Is Flooding Into Asia's Emerging Markets
The momentum now sits with Asia's emerging markets, where renewed economic strength, demographic force and valuation advantages are converging. Allocations are rising fast, as major institutional investors rewire their strategies toward regions with clearer prospects and fewer distortions.
Much of this movement is driven by contrast. While political gridlock and policy unpredictability continue to define key developed markets, Asian economies are showing signs of coordination and forward planning.
Central banks in countries like India, Indonesia and the Philippines adjusted rates earlier, took measured fiscal decisions and maintained external buffers. These policy choices are now being rewarded by markets.
The investment case across Asia is also built on more than just macro discipline. Valuations remain compelling.
Equity multiples across emerging Asia trade at steep discounts to long-term averages and to their global peers. This is drawing in funds that are tired of crowded trades and thin upside in overvalued sectors elsewhere. Portfolio managers are rotating into regions that offer both room for expansion and more clarity on direction.
