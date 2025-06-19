Hedging Ways Out Of Troubled Waters In South China Sea

MENAFN - Asia Times) The South China Sea has long been a bubbling geopolitical hotspot . Recently, a series of moves by the various nations claiming a stake in the waters has stirred up yet more trouble.

Malaysia has, of late, reaffirmed its commitment to oil and gas exploration in waters claimed by China while quietly building up its military on the islands off Borneo.

Meanwhile, Chinese coast guard vessels have deployed water cannons against Filipino fishing boats. And the accidental grounding of a Chinese boat in shallow waters around the Philippines' Thitu Island on June 8, 2025, was enough to put Filipino forces on alert.

Vietnam, too, has been active in the disputed waters. A Beijing-based think tank on June 7 flagged that Vietnamese engineers had been busy reclaiming land and installing military-related ports and airstrips around the Spratly Islands.

What the three Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia have in common is that they, along with others in the region, are trying to navigate a more assertive China at a time when the US policy intentions under the second Trump administration are fluid and hard to read .

And in lieu of a coordinated response from the regional body Association of Southeast Asian Nations , or ASEAN, each member nation has been busy charting its course in these choppy waters.

US-China relations all at sea

Why is China trying to assert control in the South China Sea? In a 2023 speech , President Xi Jinping noted that“Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-around containment, encirclement and suppression of China.”

This fear has been long held in Beijing and was reinforced by a US Indo-Pacific policy announced in 2011 of rebalancing military forces away from Europe and toward Asia to confront China.

In response, China has in recent years embarked on an ambitious policy of attempting to outmuscle US naval power in the South China Sea.

China is now the world's leading builder of naval vessels and is estimated to have 440 battleships by 2030, compared with the United States' 300.

And it comes at a time when US naval power is spread around the world. China's, meanwhile, is concentrated around the South China Sea, where, since 2013, Chinese vessels have pumped sand onto reefs, turning them into islands and then weaponizing them.

Satellite imagery shows the Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea, part of the Spratly Islands group, being built by Chinese dredges. Image: Maxar via Getty Images / The Conversation