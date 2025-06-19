JLT Mobile Computers Announces A Generational Change In Marketing Leadership

Christian Meincke , who has served as Chief Marketing Officer at JLT since 2023, is retiring. Tejal Ranjan , Vice President of Marketing, will take on global responsibility for the company's marketing strategy, planning, and operations.

Tejal joined JLT as VP of Marketing, USA in October 2024 and brings over 20 years of international experience in B2B technology marketing. Throughout her career, Tejal has held executive marketing positions at global technology firms, leading digital transformation efforts, building high-performing teams, and launching integrated campaigns that accelerated revenue growth and brand recognition. She is recognized for her customer-centric approach, data-driven decision-making, and her ability to closely align marketing with sales for measurable business impact.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com . Financial information is available on JLT's investor page .