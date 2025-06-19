Video: Moment When Iran's Missile Hits A 1,000-Bed Israeli Hospital Patients Run Out In Panic
According to rescue teams, at least 47 people were injured across multiple impact zones in Israel following the latest barrage of Iranian missile strikes. The attack on Soroka has raised global concern, particularly as the hospital serves nearly one million residents in the region and is a critical part of Israel's healthcare infrastructure.
In a strongly worded statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, saying,“Iran's terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheba and at civilians in central Israel. We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”Also Read | 70 LPA not enough to live in metro city, says LinkedIn post
Alongside the hospital, Iranian missiles also struck a residential high-rise in Tel Aviv, injuring at least 16 people-three of them seriously-according to local hospitals. The Israeli foreign ministry also weighed in, accusing Tehran of targeting civilian infrastructure and reiterating the government's commitment to national defence.
The missile strike comes as part of a broader escalation, marking the seventh consecutive day of military engagement between the two nations.
On Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader made his second public appearance since the Israeli strikes began and rejected US calls for surrender. He issued a warning stating that any military involvement by the Americans would cause“irreparable damage to them". Meanwhile, European diplomats are preparing to hold talks with Iran on Friday.Also Read | Russia cautions US on Israel aid after Trump rejects Putin's peace pitch
On Tuesday, Israel claimed responsibility for the killing of the most senior military commander of Iran, General Ali Shadmani. He was appointed to the top leadership position a week ago after the death of his predecessor, General Gholam Ali Rashid, in Israel's surprise attack.
