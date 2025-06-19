Khamenei Cannot Be 'Allowed To Exist': Israel Fumes After Iranian Strikes Hit Hospital, Stock Exchange

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israel's defence minister said Thursday that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "can no longer be allowed to exist" after an Israeli hospital was hit during an Iranian missile attack.

"Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed -- he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal," Israel Katz told journalists in Holon near Tel Aviv.

“Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist”, Israel Katz declared.

Israeli officials on Thursday said they moving to intensify strikes on“strategic targets” in Iran, after a barrage of Iranian missiles injured dozens across the country and caused damage to a hospital building, as the conflict between the two countries continued to intensify while President Donald Trump left open the possibility the US military striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

Israeli Strikes on Gaza Hospitals

On 13 May 2025, Israeli airstrikes targeted the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, one of the largest medical facilities in the region, resulting in significant destruction and loss of life.

The attack involved the dropping of at least nine bunker-busting bombs and dozens of other munitions within 30 seconds, causing extensive damage to the hospital's infrastructure, including its entrance, emergency room, and access routes.

At least 28 people were killed and over 40 injured, with the hospital's water supply cut off and most of its 200 patients evacuated.

Since 2023, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's hospitals have inflicted devastating damage on the territory's fragile healthcare infrastructure.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between October 2023 and September 2024, there were nearly 500 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza, resulting in hundreds of deaths, including medical workers, and leaving most hospitals partially or completely non-operational.

Notably, major hospitals such as the European Hospital in Khan Yunis and Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City have been repeatedly targeted, with strikes causing extensive destruction to critical infrastructure like emergency rooms, water, and sewage systems.

Israel asserts these attacks target Hamas command centres and militants allegedly operating within or beneath medical facilities, claims that have been widely challenged and criticised by international observers and humanitarian groups for lack of evidence and for the disproportionate harm caused to civilians.

The ongoing bombardment has pushed Gaza's healthcare system to the brink of collapse, severely limiting medical care amid a protracted conflict that has displaced much of the population and resulted in tens of thousands of casualties.