Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park To Welcome 10 Exotic Species And Launch Electric Safari Buses
Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park is set for a major upgrade with the addition of 10 exotic wildlife species, including jaguars, chimpanzees, and capuchin monkeys, along with plans for a large international-standard aquarium, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced.
Exotic species to arrive from South America
Minister Khandre, speaking after virtually launching the country's first electric safari bus, revealed that hunting cheetahs and capuchin monkeys would be exchanged from South America within the next four to five months. The full set of 10 exotic species, including jaguars, chimpanzees, and pumas (North American lions), is expected to arrive at Bannerghatta by next year.
Electric safari bus launched on trial basis
To reduce carbon emissions, Bannerghatta has introduced India's first electric safari vehicle. The trial run began with a 22-seat bus powered by a 100 KV battery, capable of travelling 160 km after a 2-hour charge (approximately eight trips). By 2027, the park aims to completely phase out fossil fuel safari vehicles, excluding essential utility vehicles.
Smart parking system on the way
Due to the increasing weekend and holiday footfall, tenders will soon be invited for a smart parking system to streamline visitor traffic at the park.
Record tourist arrivals in May
In May, the park recorded a peak footfall of 2.85 lakh tourists, with the leopard safari being the major crowd-puller.
Large international-level aquarium planned
To further enhance the tourist experience, a large aquarium is planned under a public-private partnership. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, and tenders will be floated soon. Minister Khandre assured there will be no water shortage, as water is sourced from seven lakes within the park and supplemented by BWSSB supply.
Zebra and nilgai deaths under investigation
Following the recent deaths of a zebra and a nilgai, a report has been requested from the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF). The minister emphasised that every step would be taken to prevent unnatural deaths of wildlife at the park.
New zoo in Kalaburagi to open by December
Khandre also announced that a new zoo under construction in Kalaburagi will be ready and open to the public by December this year.
