Top Losers Today: Minda Corp Sheds Over 6% Amid Market Pressure

2025-06-19 07:00:48
Top Loser Shares Today: The stock market witnessed significant volatility on June 19. After opening in the red, the market suddenly rebounded. By 2 PM, the Sensex had surged by 106 points.

 

Decline - 6.44%

Current Price - ₹504.65

Decline - 5.03%

Current Price - ₹1288.65

Decline - 4.88%

Current Price - ₹405.85

Decline - 4.74%

Current Price - ₹221.41

Decline - 4.58%

Current Price - ₹127.65

Decline - 4.49%

Current Price - ₹307.85

Decline - 4.47%

Current Price - ₹63.80

Decline - 4.25%

Current Price - ₹354.40

Decline - 4.19%

Current Price - ₹623.70

Decline - 3.94%

Current Price - ₹1153.00(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)

