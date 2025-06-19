403
Brazil Sets Aside 8% Of Public Sector Jobs For Women Facing Domestic Violence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government now requires that at least 8% of jobs in federal public service contracts go to women who have survived domestic violence. This rule, announced in June 2025, aims to help women who are often left without support or resources after leaving abusive situations.
The policy covers jobs provided through government contracts, including those managed by private companies working for the state. It applies to all women protected under Brazil's main domestic violence law, including cisgender women, trans women, and travestis.
Black and mixed-race women , who face higher rates of poverty and violence, will get priority for these positions. The government uses official population data to make sure the jobs reach the most affected groups.
Women do not need to provide proof of their situation; instead, organizations that support survivors refer them for these jobs, helping protect their privacy and dignity.
The Ministries of Women and Public Management are responsible for making sure the rule is followed. If a contract involves fewer than 25 workers, the quota can be lower, allowing flexibility for smaller teams.
This new rule is part of a broader effort by Brazil to support women and reduce violence. The government has also expanded shelters, created a national abuse hotline, and passed a law in 2023 requiring equal pay for men and women doing the same work.
Brazil has some of the highest rates of violence against women in the world. Official data shows that a woman is raped every ten minutes and three women are killed each day because of their gender.
The government believes that stable work and financial independence are key to helping women escape abuse and start new lives.
