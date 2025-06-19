403
Uruguay Sees Big Jump In Tourists And Spending In Early 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's Ministry of Tourism reported a strong start to 2025, with 1,368,083 foreign tourists visiting the country between January and March. This is over 230,000 more visitors than the same time last year.
Tourists spent $891 million in those three months, which is $180 million more than the first quarter of 2024 visitors came from Argentina, with 974,742 Argentinians crossing the border and spending $586 million.
Changes in Argentina 's economy, like a stronger currency and the end of certain taxes, made travel to Uruguay more affordable for them. Many of these tourists chose top destinations such as Punta del Este, where prices for hotel rooms and apartments went up due to high demand.
Some luxury apartments rented for as much as $20,000 a month. Brazilian tourists were the next largest group, with 111,988 visitors spending $107 million, though their numbers dropped a bit because of exchange rates.
Uruguay's main airport in Montevideo saw record numbers, with 206,000 passengers in January. Cruise ships also brought many visitors, with over 190 ships arriving during the season.
The country's famous beach towns, like Punta del Este and Piriápolis, were especially busy. Fewer Uruguayans traveled abroad in early 2025, and those who did spent less money outside the country.
This helped Uruguay end the quarter with a positive tourism balance of $542 million. Tourism is important for Uruguay 's economy, making up as much as 8% of its GDP and providing over 100,000 jobs.
The government has supported tourism with investments in roads and hotels, and by offering incentives for new projects. These efforts, along with Uruguay's stable economy and safe reputation, have helped attract more visitors and spending.
