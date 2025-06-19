Congress Selecting Candidates Based On Caste And Religion, Alleges BJP's Vishwas Sarang
Sarang was reacting to the Congress party's ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' (Organisation Creation Campaign), which aims to identify and appoint candidates for district and block unit president posts.
“I have come to know that the Congress is giving undue importance to caste and religion while selecting candidates for district and block unit heads. This shows that the party continues to follow the same old politics of appeasement. By doing so, they are dividing their own cadre,” Sarang told reporters.
Taking aim at Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Sarang accused him of pushing society towards“destruction” by fuelling divisions based on caste and religion.
“Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'Sangathan Srijan' (organisation-building), but his politics is centred on dividing society. He is following in the footsteps of Nehru, who never respected Dalits or backward classes. Nehru always disrespected Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” Sarang claimed.
The Congress' rejuvenation campaign is underway across Madhya Pradesh, with 61 observers appointed by the AICC currently visiting districts and engaging with local party workers. These observers, drawn from across the country, are gathering ground-level feedback and assessing the party's organisational strength.
They are also interacting with aspirants for the district president posts. The first phase of the campaign, which began on June 15, will run until June 30. In the second phase -- dates for which are yet to be announced -- observers will shortlist potential candidates for block and panchayat-level positions.
Once the process is complete, a final list of recommended candidates will be submitted to the AICC for approval. The restructuring drive was launched by Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Bhopal on June 3.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment