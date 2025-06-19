403
Putin announces Russia has world’s most advanced nuclear arms
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia holds the world’s most advanced nuclear weapons, securing the nation’s sovereignty and maintaining the global balance of power. Speaking at a government meeting on the national armament program on Wednesday, he emphasized the need to prioritize the ongoing development of Russia’s nuclear triad—the combination of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
Putin highlighted that 95% of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces are equipped with state-of-the-art weapon systems, marking the highest level of modernization among all nuclear-armed countries. His assessment aligns with comments from US Strategic Command Commander Air Force General Anthony Cotton, who noted in March 2024 that Russia possesses the largest and most diverse nuclear arsenal globally, surpassing US capabilities.
In recent years, Russia has upgraded its nuclear forces significantly, including the deployment of the Sarmat ICBM in September 2023. The Sarmat missile boasts a range of approximately 11,000 miles (18,000 km) and can carry a payload of about ten tons.
Putin also stressed that Russia’s future defense plans should not rely solely on nuclear weapons but should include a comprehensive armament program featuring a variety of advanced weapon systems, drawing on lessons learned from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The war has seen extensive use of drones, with reports suggesting Russia leads Ukraine in drone development and deployment, particularly with fiber optic drones that are changing the dynamics and tactics on the battlefield.
