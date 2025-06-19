Free Fitness Classes For Cancer Survivors Return To Commerce Township, Presented By Karmanos And Wayne State University

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Exercising has a large impact on our physical, but also our mental well-being," said Jennifer Beebe-Dimmer, Ph.D., MPH, leader of the Population Studies and Disparities Research (PSDR) Program , scientific director of the Epidemiology Research Core at Karmanos and professor of Oncology at WSU. "We have seen tremendous success with many cancer survivors participating in CAPABLE. Physical activity is so important to our health, but especially after a cancer diagnosis."

Research That Supports Programs Like CAPABLE

The American Cancer Society recommends that cancer survivors avoid inactivity and resume their regular physical activities after a diagnosis as soon as their doctor deems it safe. They also recommend survivors exercise for 150-300 minutes weekly, including strength training. Dr. Beebe-Dimmer designed CAPABLE to help survivors learn how to meet these exercise and strength-training recommendations and to teach fitness skills they can use well beyond the classes. In June 2023, Dr. Beebe-Dimmer and her research team published "The Impact of High Intensity Interval Training in a Diverse Group of Cancer Survivors: CAPABLE, A Pilot Study," in Preventive Medicine. This study featured outcomes from 48 of the first cancer survivors who participated in CAPABLE. To date, more than 230 survivors have completed this program

Research continues to be published that also highlights the benefits of cancer survivors adopting physical activity. Karmanos' own Anthony Shields, M.D., Ph.D. , associate center director for Clinical Sciences, member of the Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology Multidisciplinary Team (MDT), the Phase I Clinical Trials MDT , the Molecular Therapeutics Researcher Program , and professor of Oncology at WSU, helped lead a study that included a number of stage III colon cancer patients at Karmanos among the 1,625 patients across the country who were enrolled in the study. The team presented "Association Between Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Pattern (EDIP) and Survival in Patients with Stage III Colon Cancer: Findings From CLGB/SWOG 80702 (ALLIANCE) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting on June 1 of this year. This study investigated systemic inflammation and its connection to the progression of colon cancer. Investigators found that the participating patients who had gone through colon cancer resection and had a less inflammatory diet and higher physical activity had better overall survival rates.

"Structured Exercise after Adjuvant Chemotherapy for Colon Cancer" was published in The New England Journal of Medicine this month and presented at the at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. This phase III study randomized 889 colon cancer survivors who had resection and adjuvant chemotherapy to an exercise group or to a health-education group. Participants contributed to the study groups for three years, starting in 2009, and researchers followed up with the participants through 2024. The study found that the patients who took part in the structured exercise had longer survival rates without recurrence, as well as longer overall survival than the patients in the health-education group.

What Cancer Survivors Can Expect in CAPABLE

"The survivors will learn how to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives and build back some muscle they may have lost during their treatments. Participants report being able to do things they couldn't before taking CAPABLE classes, like picking up their grandkids and carrying groceries in from the car. It's exciting to see how this program benefits people in many aspects of their lives.

"CrossFit combines high-intensity interval and strength training. As we take cancer survivors through this training, we look at a host of outcomes – everything from physical fitness and body composition to sleep health, cognitive function and quality of life. We also provide nutrition guidance consistent with current recommendations to help participants make the most of their 12 weeks in CAPABLE and build healthy habits to last a lifetime," Dr. Beebe-Dimmer explained.

The strength and conditioning workouts consist of functional movements performed at scalable levels for each participant. The term functional refers to movements required for daily living (squatting, lifting, pulling, and pushing). Some participants will lift five-pound weights, while others may find they can lift much more. Some will walk, and others may jog. Each survivor does the same exercise at varied levels to fit their ability and restrictions outlined by their physician.

Participant Registration and Requirements

Participants must be adults, 18 years or older, cancer survivors (no matter what type of cancer they were diagnosed with), and aren't currently participating in any regular exercise program. Medical clearance from their oncologist or primary care provider is required.

Classes will run for 12 weeks and will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 11 a.m. starting July 14 at RepEaters CrossFit, located at 3202 Old Farm Lane in Commerce Township (48390).

For questions, potential participants may contact the CAPABLE team at 313-578-4246 or email [email protected] . Visit karmanos/CAPABLE for more information.

