Arkay Whisky, Gin, And Vodka Zero Proof Ranked #1 In Sales On Amazon Since 2011
Arkay's zero-proof spirits have become the go-to choice for millions of health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and sober-curious drinkers around the world.
A Decade of Leadership in the Zero-Proof Revolution
Founded in 2011 by visionary entrepreneur Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Arkay Beverages didn't just lead the alcohol-free spirits movement - it created it. Through innovation and quality, Arkay set out on a mission to provide the taste, burn, and kick similar to traditional liquor - without the alcohol.
Arkay's proprietary formula, designed to mimic the complexity and sensory experience of whisky, vodka, and gin, has made it the top seller in Amazon's alcohol alternatives category for over a decade.
"We're proud to have built a trusted brand that continues to outperform year after year," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder & Chairman of Arkay Beverages. "Our success on Amazon reflects changing consumer habits and growing demand for healthier, alcohol-free alternatives."
What Industry Partners Are Saying
Taano Dry Bar, Austin, Texas, a respected player in the non-alcoholic hospitality scene, shares this about Arkay:
"We love Arkay's spirits at Taano House. We consider them to be the best non-alcoholic spirits on the market. Their taste is the closest we've found to alcoholic spirits - and they offer a very wide selection of N/A options."
Arkay now offers a full range of Rum, Whisky, Tequila, Gin, and Vodka, Brandy, Coffee Liquor, with over 27 flavors available directly on its Amazon store.
Zero Alcohol, Full Experience
Arkay Zero Proof Spirits are:
- 100% alcohol-free
- Vegan, Halal-certified, and gluten-free
- Zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories
- Safe for all ages and lifestyles
With over 10 million bottles sold worldwide in 2024, Arkay continues to lead the way in the booming non-alcoholic beverage industry.
Shop the Bestselling Collection
Explore Arkay's full range of zero-proof spirits and mocktails:
About Arkay Beverages
Founded in 2011, Arkay Beverages is the world's first company to develop alcohol-free spirits that taste, look, and feel like traditional liquor - without a single drop of alcohol. With over 10 million bottles sold and distribution in more than 35 countries, Arkay is leading the global zero-proof revolution with a patented formula and a bold mission: to make social drinking smarter, safer, and healthier.
For Business Inquiries or Partnerships
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Arkay Beverages
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment