Arkay Whisky, Gin, And Vodka Zero Proof Ranked #1 In Sales On Amazon Since 2011

Arkay's zero-proof spirits have become the go-to choice for millions of health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and sober-curious drinkers around the world.

A Decade of Leadership in the Zero-Proof Revolution

Founded in 2011 by visionary entrepreneur Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Arkay Beverages didn't just lead the alcohol-free spirits movement - it created it. Through innovation and quality, Arkay set out on a mission to provide the taste, burn, and kick similar to traditional liquor - without the alcohol.

Arkay's proprietary formula, designed to mimic the complexity and sensory experience of whisky, vodka, and gin, has made it the top seller in Amazon's alcohol alternatives category for over a decade.

"We're proud to have built a trusted brand that continues to outperform year after year," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder & Chairman of Arkay Beverages. "Our success on Amazon reflects changing consumer habits and growing demand for healthier, alcohol-free alternatives."

What Industry Partners Are Saying

Taano Dry Bar, Austin, Texas, a respected player in the non-alcoholic hospitality scene, shares this about Arkay:

"We love Arkay's spirits at Taano House. We consider them to be the best non-alcoholic spirits on the market. Their taste is the closest we've found to alcoholic spirits - and they offer a very wide selection of N/A options."

Arkay now offers a full range of Rum, Whisky, Tequila, Gin, and Vodka, Brandy, Coffee Liquor, with over 27 flavors available directly on its Amazon store.

Zero Alcohol, Full Experience

Arkay Zero Proof Spirits are:

- 100% alcohol-free

- Vegan, Halal-certified, and gluten-free

- Zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories

- Safe for all ages and lifestyles

With over 10 million bottles sold worldwide in 2024, Arkay continues to lead the way in the booming non-alcoholic beverage industry.

About Arkay Beverages

Founded in 2011, Arkay Beverages is the world's first company to develop alcohol-free spirits that taste, look, and feel like traditional liquor - without a single drop of alcohol. With over 10 million bottles sold and distribution in more than 35 countries, Arkay is leading the global zero-proof revolution with a patented formula and a bold mission: to make social drinking smarter, safer, and healthier.

