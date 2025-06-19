Balzback Launches: A Beacon Of Hope For Rugged Meme Coin Holders, Now Open For Submissions

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a crypto landscape still reeling from waves of rugpulls, a new initiative, BalzBack , today announced it is officially opening its platform for community submissions. BalzBack introduces a novel DeFAI Redemption Protocol designed to turn so-called "rugged bags" – investments lost to fraudulent schemes – into new liquidity, offering a potential lifeline to thousands of affected investors.

The meme coin sector has seen explosive growth, but also devastating losses from rampant rugpulls and extraction events resulting in billions of dollars lost by retail investors.The impact of such schemes is exemplified by several high-profile incidents:



$LIBRA , infamously promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei and linked to Hayden Davis of Kelsier Ventures, resulted in an estimated $250 million in investor losses after its collapse.



$MELANIA , publicly promoted by Melania Trump and also allegedly involving Hayden Davis, saw insiders reportedly profit over $150 million through exploitative practices like pre-announcement insider trading.

$HAWK Tuah , promoted by Hailey Welch, collapsed due to massive insider holdings and subsequent dumps, leaving retail investors exposed.



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Staff Statement on February 27, 2025, which asserted that meme coins are generally not subject to federal securities laws, was intended to reduce ambiguity. However, this fostered a perceived regulatory vacuum, which some argue emboldened malicious actors.

Despite these challenges, the meme coin market continues to attract interest, and new rugpulls persist. Recent examples from early 2025 include:



$WOLF : Linked to Hayden Davis and associated wallets, this token lost over 99% of its value within two days of launching in March 2025, with 82% of its supply controlled by a single entity.



$CUBA : A Solana-based meme coin launched in January and abruptly pulled, followed by similar actions with successive tokens like $CUBA 2.0 on

Al16Z Coin : An AI-themed memecoin that suffered a 92% loss due to insider selling.



SPEED : Linked to internet personality Logan Paul, this token plummeted 89% in 48 hours amid accusations of market manipulation.

JAILSTOOL (Stool Prisondente) : Promoted by Dave Portnoy in early February, it experienced a rapid surge and collapse, reportedly trading around 98% below its all-time high as of June.



Other flagged projects include $GANTU , $ZBEC , $DANTRUMP , Pompompurin Coin , and RugMask , though details surrounding their extraction events remain limited, leaving affected communities uncertain.

BalzBack is especially focused on connecting with founders, CTO Leaders, or active community members from all such projects. "Our platform is designed to assess each situation via our proprietary RugScoreTM and provide a potential path forward, regardless of how high-profile the incident was," said a spokesperson for the $BALZ team. "We strongly encourage individuals in leadership roles from these and any other rugged communities to submit their projects and explore how BalzBack can assist."









BalzBack's approach involves BalzBack AI agents analyzing on-chain behavior and sentiment to generate a Community RugScoreTM . If the score passes a set threshold, the community is approved and gains access to the BalzBack app, where deposits of rugged tokens can provide access to new liquidity, subject to vesting conditions.

"The cycle of hype, hope, and then devastating loss needs a counter-mechanism," the spokesperson added. "We believe in the power of community and transparent technology to heal and rebuild. BalzBack is now open for submissions."

Leaders or developers from affected communities are encouraged to visit to begin the submission process.

About BalzBack

BalzBack is a DeFAI redemption protocol that turns rugged bags from meme coin projects into liquidity for affected holders. Using its proprietary RugScoreTM and AI-driven analysis, BalzBack offers a transparent, community-driven solution to one of crypto's most persistent problems.

Contact:

Josh G

...

Disclaimer : This content is provided by BalzBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



