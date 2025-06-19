Russian A.I. At The Heart Of São Paulo's Urban Surveillance Effort, The Largest In Latam

403
Russian A.I. At The Heart Of São Paulo's Urban Surveillance Effort, The Largest In Latam
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo, the biggest city in South America, has turned to technology to deal with crime. The city now uses Smart Sampa, the largest surveillance program in Latin America network of more than 25,000 cameras that watch public spaces and use artificial intelligence to help police.
This system is the largest of its kind in Latin America. Smart Sampa costs the city about $1.7 million every month. The contract for the first five years is over $115 million. Local companies run the system, but the software comes from Russia.
In just six months, these cameras helped police arrest 456 people already convicted of serious crimes like robbery and murder. Officers also caught 1,712 people committing crimes such as theft and drug dealing.
The cameras helped find 30 missing people. In the first half of January 2025, the cameras flagged 141 fugitives and helped police make 180 arrests. On average, the system helps police make about 20 arrests every day.
Smart Sampa works by scanning faces in crowds and matching them with police records. When the system finds a match, it alerts officers, who check the information and act quickly.
For example, in one case, police arrested a wanted person just 16 minutes after the camera spotted him. The system also helps find stolen cars and people with restraining orders.
City leaders say this technology is needed because São Paulo is so big and faces many safety challenges. Mayor Ricardo Nunes says the system helps remove dangerous criminals from the streets.
Most people in São Paulo support the cameras. A 2025 survey found that 91% of residents approve of Smart Sampa and want more cameras, not more police.
Still, some groups worry about privacy and fairness. They point out that facial recognition can make mistakes and may affect black people more often. In 2019, a study showed that 90% of people wrongly arrested by facial recognition in Brazil were black.
City officials say they use strict checks and always have a person review alerts before acting. São Paulo 's experiment with Smart Sampa shows how cities can use technology to fight crime.
The system has already helped make the city safer, but it also raises questions about privacy and fairness. The city plans to keep watching how well the system works and make changes if needed.
