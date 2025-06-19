Ahmedabad Air India Crash: 222 Victims Identified, Draft Rules Proposed To Prevent Future Air Disasters

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said on Thursday that 222 people have been identified so far in the Air India 171 crash incident, and their bodies have been handed over to their respective families.

Out of 222, 213 were identified based on DNA samples

"Police also do their part of the investigation, but other agencies and the experts do the technical part, like analysing the black box, and the investigation is underway... 222 people have been identified so far, 214 based on DNA samples and eight were identified without DNA and their bodies have been handed over to their families," the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner said, the mortal remains of the co-pilot of the flight, Clive Kunder, were brought to his residence in Mumbai today from his residence showed a crowd of people gathered at his place while his family stood in front of his portrait and mourned their tragic loss. Kunder lived with his mother and father in the Goregaon (West) area.

Ahmedabad Air India crash

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

A week after the incident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation released new draft rules to tighten control over structures that pose a risk to aircraft safety.

The draft, titled Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025, was issued on June 18 and will come into force once published in the Official Gazette.

The rules aim to give authorities the power to take prompt action against buildings and trees that exceed height limits in designated aerodrome zones. This is seen as a proactive step to prevent potential accidents caused by obstructions in flight paths.