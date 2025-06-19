Vietjet To Buy 100 Airbus A321neo Aircraft

Dhaka: Vietjet has solidified its fleet expansion plans by ordering 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, with an option to purchase an additional 50 in the future.

This major order follows the airline's recent commitment to acquire 20 Airbus A330neo widebody jets last month, underscoring its long-term growth and modernization strategy.

Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said:“I have a vision and the determination to make Vietnam a regional aviation hub for passenger transportation, technical services, logistics, training, research, global supply chains, and aviation infrastructure. We will continue to develop a robust and modern fleet to support that goal.”

She added that the new order with with Airbus represented“more than a commercial contract”.

“It is a significant milestone that marks the beginning of Vietjet's new journey: a journey of global expansion, new growth drivers, enhanced connectivity, and the development of a sustainable aviation ecosystem powered by ambition and transformation,” stated Nguyen.

Vietjet currently operates a fleet of over 120 new-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft and has placed orders for more than 400 aircraft. As its passenger volumes continue to grow, the airline is actively expanding its global flight network while advancing fleet modernisation through the strategic partnership with Airbus.

-B