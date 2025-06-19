Gear Up For The Ultimate Shopping Experience This DSS Shop, Win & Drive Away In A Brand-New Nissan Magnite!

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Get ready, as the summer shopping season is shifting into high gear! Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has launched the electrifying 'Shop, Win & Drive' promotion, turning everyday mall visits into high-stakes adventures. Running from June 27 to August 31, this citywide celebration gives lucky shoppers the incredible chance to win one of nine brand-new Nissan Magnite SUVs.

This festive promotion is launched by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in collaboration with 23 participating malls, with the partnership facilitated by BUZ Management and Marketing LLC.

Shop at any participating mall across Dubai, and for every AED 200 spent you move one step closer to getting behind the wheel of a stylish and compact Nissan Magnite. Simply scan the in-store QR code after shopping to enter the digital raffle draw – customers can just 'Shop, Scan and Win'! it's that easy!

Over the course of nine thrilling weeks, a total of nine lucky winners will be announced. Draws will take place on July 5, 12, 19, and 26; August 2, 9, 16, and 23; with the final draw on September 1.

Baiju Kurieash, CEO and Founder of BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, said:“DSS has always been about creating joyful moments and unforgettable experiences for our residents and visitors. With the 'Shop, Win & Drive' promotion, we're taking that excitement to the next level. We're not just rewarding customers, we're inviting them to be part of something truly special – Nine shoppers. Nine SUVs. One unforgettable summer! It's the perfect way to turn a summer shopping trip into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The 23 participating malls include Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Al Quoz Mall, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue Mall, Central Mall, Century Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall, Mudon Community Centre, NWS West Zone Mall - Al Khail, NWS West Zone Mall – Mizhar, Palm Strip Mall, Serena Marketplace, Shorooq Community Centre, Silicon Central Mall, Sunset Mall, Times Square Center, Town Mall, Villanova Community Centre, and West Zone Mizhar Mall.

Whether you're a Dubai resident or a visitor soaking up the city's summer charm, 'Shop, Win & Drive' makes every mall visit a chance to turn your everyday shopping into a spectacular win.