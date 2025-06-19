Argyle Resources Announces Completion Of Exploration Program At Lac Comporté Silica Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 field exploration program at the Lac Comporté silica project, located approximately 20 km northeast of La Malbaie in Charlevoix-Est, Québec.

The 10-day prospecting campaign, focused on identifying high-purity quartzite units within the Manoir Richelieu Formation, which is known to host high-grade silica mineralization. The field program resulted in the collection of 172 rock samples and detailed geological descriptions from 261 stations, including 99 quartzite outcrops.

Program Highlights:



172 samples collected , with 6 QAQC samples (standards and blanks)

261 geological stations described , including:



62 outcrops of "pure" quartzite (>90% SiO2)

37 outcrops of "impure" quartzite (60-90% SiO2)

Three high-priority target zones delineated , each showing significant potential for high-purity silica:



Target 1: Fold nose structure with quartzite outcropping continuously over 80-150 meters



Target 2: Over 1 km of discontinuous quartzite along accessible forestry trail Target 3: Horizontal stepped walls of very pure quartzite up to 80 meters thick







Figure 1: Lac Comporté Field Program Sampling Map with Quartize Silica Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Images from Quartzite Silica Outcrops at Lac Comporté Silica Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Initial field results are highly encouraging and validate the geological potential of Lac Comporté as a silica-rich project," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources. "With strong access infrastructure, high-quality surface outcrops, and visible continuity across our target zones, we're well-positioned to advance this asset forward."

Next Steps

Pending laboratory assay results, Argyle intends to initiate a focused stripping and channel sampling program on the most promising outcrops to better assess silica purity and homogeneity across the target areas. Structural complexities identified in the field will also be further studied through additional geological mapping to refine future drilling targets.

The quartzite-rich Manoir Richelieu Formation within Argyle's claims extends along an 18 km fold axis, offering substantial exploration upside across the broader project area.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds 100% interests in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia, Lac Comporté, and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, and the Clay Howells rare earth element project in Ontario. Argyle also holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property in Nova Scotia. The Company is engaged in a research partnership with the INRS, a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO