Catholic Health Teams Up With Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky To Help Patients Optimize Their Health

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Health is teaming up with nine-time Olympic gold medalist and 21-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky to launch a new public education campaign: Optimizing Your Health for Greater Performance. The initiative encourages individuals across Long Island and beyond to unlock their full physical and mental potential by embracing personalized/preventive wellness strategies fostered by strong relationships with health care providers.









Katie Ledecky, the most decorated American woman in Olympic history with 14 medals (9 gold), is currently training for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore and has her sights set on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. As Health & Wellness Ambassador at Catholic Health , she draws from her experience balancing elite athletics and everyday life to champion the value of preventive care, sharing the routines and principles that have fueled her success in and out of the pool.

“Your health is your foundation-whether you're a student-athlete, a parent or simply someone focused on staying well,” said Ms. Ledecky.“For me, strong habits, consistency and a trusted care team have been essential. As Health & Wellness Ambassador at Catholic Health, I'm proud to help lead this effort toward health consciousness by sharing the tools and strategies that have shaped my personal approach to health. It's especially meaningful to be doing so on Long Island, a place I've come to know well through many years of family visits.”

At the core of the campaign is the concept of preventive care-relationship-driven and tailored to meet each individual's unique health needs. This model employs the principles of integrative medicine that shift the focus of care from reactive treatment to long-term strategies to reduce emergency interventions and support sustainable health outcomes. Catholic Health and Ms. Ledecky share a deep commitment to this philosophy, one that prioritizes empowerment, persistence and partnership.

“Katie's discipline, resilience and commitment are a powerful example of how personalized, proactive care can fuel performance, longevity and overall well-being,” said Patrick M. O'Shaughnessy, DO, MBA , president and CEO of Catholic Health.“Her journey underscores the value of preventive care, not just in elite athletics, but in everyday life. Through our partnership, we hope to inspire individuals across Long Island to take charge of their health. Bending the disease curve starts with staying ahead of illness and empowering people to live healthier, fuller lives. That's how Katie wins gold-and how we can all strive to be our personal best.”

Catholic Health's preventive care services include regular health screenings, weight loss and nutrition services, pain management, sleep optimization services, chronic disease prevention and management, and more. These services, all of which are personalized to each patient's unique needs, are accessible across the Catholic Health system and at the Catholic Health Center for Integrative Medicine and Optimal Health , a dedicated facility designed to help guide patients toward health optimization.

Optimizing Your Health for Greater Performance will roll out across digital, broadcast and in-person platforms, featuring videos, educational content and community outreach focused on practical steps for improving health. As Health & Wellness Ambassador at Catholic Health, Ms. Ledecky will offer guidance for athletes, students, families and anyone seeking to lead a healthy life.

About Catholic Health

Catholic Health is an integrated system encompassing some of the region's finest health and human services agencies. The health system has over 17,000 employees, six acute care hospitals, three nursing homes, a home health service, hospice and a network of physician practices. Under the sponsorship of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, Catholic Health serves hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders each year, providing care that extends from the beginning of life to helping people live their final years in comfort, grace and dignity. For more information, visit:

About Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is a nine-time Olympic gold medalist and 21-time world champion swimmer. Katie is a strong advocate for youth development, education, and health, using her voice to inspire the next generation to reach their full potential through discipline, resilience, and intention.



