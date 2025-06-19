Automotive Motors Market Share Expected To Grow USD 77,499.4 Million, Globally, By 2032 Says Allied Market Research

Automotive Motors Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the automotive motors market size was valued at $47,203.12 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach $ 77,499.4 Million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.03% from 2023 to 2032 market for automotive motors is being driven by several factors, including the growing global vehicle production, a high demand for safety and convenience features, and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. However, the increased weight and cost of these motor systems are hampering the market growth. In addition, the expanding use of electric motors in a wide range of applications and the emergence of autonomous vehicles present significant opportunities for market expansion.Download PDF Brochure:The automotive market is positively affected by safety regulations implemented by government for installation of power window, airbags, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in every vehicle. Europe and North America have been witnessed to follow these regulations more stringently as compared to Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. However, in developing countries, OEMs are providing key less entry and anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard features in vehicles, supporting the government to improve safety measures, which boosts the sales of automotive motors. These safety systems need separate motors to function smoothly and to communicate with other components of vehicle to provide complete safety to passengers. Hence, as the incorporation of safety features has been made obligatory, the demand for automotive motors is anticipated to grow, which fuels the growth of the market.People who are not capable of purchasing a car can experience seamless travel through mobility services. Mobility as a service decreases the costs to the user by providing improved utilization of transport services such as car sharing and ride hails. Also, such services reduce city congestion and decrease overall vehicle emissions. Therefore, digitally-enabled car sharing, and ride-hailing manages travel needs in the smartest way and it also provides a hassle-free and environmentally sound alternative to private car ownership. This sharing and ride hailing activity that includes the entire process from travel planning till payments can be handled by a single mobile app. In coming years, ride hailing services are projected to play a major role in this space by reducing the manual tasks and thereby minimizing the overall time and cost. This trend is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive motors market .Inquire Before Buying -List of Key Players in Automotive Motors Market:BorgWarner Inc.Continental AGDENSO CORPORATIONJohnson Electric Holdings LimitedMagna International, Inc.Inteva Products, LLC.Marelli Holdings Co, Ltd.Robert Bosch GmbHBuhler Motor GmbHVALEOThe number of users relying on ride-sharing applications has increased in the recent years. For instance, Uber launched their ride hailing services in 30 cities for expanding its business across the globe. To create awareness and promote their new services, the key players offer discounts, free ride, and coupon facilities to the customers. Moreover, Lyft is providing free rides to patients. Furthermore, Lyft also invested in several partnerships, most noticeably in healthcare transportation, which provides new mobility options for non-drivers, including older people, younger people, people with disabilities, and people without access to a vehicle. The ride sharing service helping the environment & society by reducing greenhouse gas emissions due to decreased vehicle ownership and reduces the need of an individual parking space. Thus, increased use of public transportation globally translates into the reduction in vehicle sales. Therefore, this impedes the growth of the automotive motor market.The HVAC segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the HVAC segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting half of the global automotive motors revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.95% from 2023 to 2032, owing to manufacturers use of HVAC technology in vehicles to improve the vehicle's indoor air quality as well as to provide comfortable environment inside the vehicle.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for half of the global automotive motors market revenue . The market is significantly influenced by factors such as advanced technology, increased investments in research and development projects, and the rising living standards of people in the region. For instance, the government of China views its automotive industry, including the auto parts sector as one of the main industries in the country. China continues to be the world's largest vehicle market with highest number of ICE and electric vehicles produced across the globe. The Chinese Central Government estimates that China's automobile output is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020 and 35 million by 2025. Made in China 2025 is an effort to transition the nation's industry from low-cost mass production to more value-added advanced manufacturing.Procure Complete Research Report Now: - /purchase-optionsRelated Reports:- Global Forecast to 2027- Global Forecast to 2032- Global Forecast to 2032- Global Forecast to 2030

