403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky rejects discussions on territory with anyone except Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that he will only discuss matters related to Ukraine’s territory directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview published Tuesday by Hungarian outlet Valasz Online, Zelensky emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation participating in peace talks in Istanbul has no authority to negotiate territorial issues.
“Our memorandum serves as the framework for negotiations. Within it, our delegates are authorized to address topics like humanitarian concerns and ceasefire arrangements,” Zelensky explained. “But they are not permitted to discuss Ukraine’s sovereignty or territorial integrity.”
He described territorial discussions as a constitutional issue and asserted, “Only I can speak on this, and only with Putin—the one who took the territories. I won’t discuss this with anyone else.”
Zelensky’s comments come in the wake of the second round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held in Istanbul earlier this month, where both sides presented their proposals to resolve the ongoing conflict.
Russia's proposal includes Ukraine recognizing the loss of five regions that voted to join Russia in referendums, withdrawing troops from those areas, adopting neutrality, and agreeing to limit its military strength. Zelensky rejected the plan, labeling it “an ultimatum.” Kiev maintains it will not accept any territorial concessions or a neutral status and is demanding a complete, unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in May that a Zelensky-Putin meeting could happen if the talks result in tangible progress and clear agreements. However, Russia has questioned the legitimacy of Zelensky as a negotiating partner, noting that his presidential term expired last year and that he has not held new elections due to ongoing martial law.
“Our memorandum serves as the framework for negotiations. Within it, our delegates are authorized to address topics like humanitarian concerns and ceasefire arrangements,” Zelensky explained. “But they are not permitted to discuss Ukraine’s sovereignty or territorial integrity.”
He described territorial discussions as a constitutional issue and asserted, “Only I can speak on this, and only with Putin—the one who took the territories. I won’t discuss this with anyone else.”
Zelensky’s comments come in the wake of the second round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held in Istanbul earlier this month, where both sides presented their proposals to resolve the ongoing conflict.
Russia's proposal includes Ukraine recognizing the loss of five regions that voted to join Russia in referendums, withdrawing troops from those areas, adopting neutrality, and agreeing to limit its military strength. Zelensky rejected the plan, labeling it “an ultimatum.” Kiev maintains it will not accept any territorial concessions or a neutral status and is demanding a complete, unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in May that a Zelensky-Putin meeting could happen if the talks result in tangible progress and clear agreements. However, Russia has questioned the legitimacy of Zelensky as a negotiating partner, noting that his presidential term expired last year and that he has not held new elections due to ongoing martial law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment