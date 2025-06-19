Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky rejects discussions on territory with anyone except Putin

Zelensky rejects discussions on territory with anyone except Putin


2025-06-19 05:58:44
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that he will only discuss matters related to Ukraine’s territory directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview published Tuesday by Hungarian outlet Valasz Online, Zelensky emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation participating in peace talks in Istanbul has no authority to negotiate territorial issues.

“Our memorandum serves as the framework for negotiations. Within it, our delegates are authorized to address topics like humanitarian concerns and ceasefire arrangements,” Zelensky explained. “But they are not permitted to discuss Ukraine’s sovereignty or territorial integrity.”

He described territorial discussions as a constitutional issue and asserted, “Only I can speak on this, and only with Putin—the one who took the territories. I won’t discuss this with anyone else.”

Zelensky’s comments come in the wake of the second round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held in Istanbul earlier this month, where both sides presented their proposals to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Russia's proposal includes Ukraine recognizing the loss of five regions that voted to join Russia in referendums, withdrawing troops from those areas, adopting neutrality, and agreeing to limit its military strength. Zelensky rejected the plan, labeling it “an ultimatum.” Kiev maintains it will not accept any territorial concessions or a neutral status and is demanding a complete, unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in May that a Zelensky-Putin meeting could happen if the talks result in tangible progress and clear agreements. However, Russia has questioned the legitimacy of Zelensky as a negotiating partner, noting that his presidential term expired last year and that he has not held new elections due to ongoing martial law.

MENAFN19062025000045015687ID1109695465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search