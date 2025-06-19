403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Dismisses Possibility of Deal with Iran
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated early Thursday that Tehran is not seeking combat-related backing from Moscow, despite the growing strain between Iran and Israel.
He played down the likelihood of a defense-oriented alliance forming between the two nations.
“Iran is not asking us for any military assistance,” Putin remarked during a session with top executives from global news outlets held in St. Petersburg.
He further noted that even in past instances when Russia extended offers to collaborate on building air defense technologies, Tehran showed limited enthusiasm.
“Even when we offered to jointly develop air defense systems in the past, there was little interest from the Iranian side,” he said.
Putin emphasized the importance of seeking peaceful resolutions to the escalating conflict, saying it is in everyone’s best interest to do so.
“It would be right for everyone to look for ways to stop the hostilities and find ways for all parties to this conflict to reach an agreement with each other in order to ensure both the interests of Iran on the one hand in its nuclear activity…and to ensure the interests of Israel, from the point of view of the unconditional security of the Jewish state,” he stated.
He concluded by indicating that there are viable proposals to safeguard Iran’s objectives while easing Israeli apprehensions, and affirmed that these suggestions had already been shared with relevant partners.
He played down the likelihood of a defense-oriented alliance forming between the two nations.
“Iran is not asking us for any military assistance,” Putin remarked during a session with top executives from global news outlets held in St. Petersburg.
He further noted that even in past instances when Russia extended offers to collaborate on building air defense technologies, Tehran showed limited enthusiasm.
“Even when we offered to jointly develop air defense systems in the past, there was little interest from the Iranian side,” he said.
Putin emphasized the importance of seeking peaceful resolutions to the escalating conflict, saying it is in everyone’s best interest to do so.
“It would be right for everyone to look for ways to stop the hostilities and find ways for all parties to this conflict to reach an agreement with each other in order to ensure both the interests of Iran on the one hand in its nuclear activity…and to ensure the interests of Israel, from the point of view of the unconditional security of the Jewish state,” he stated.
He concluded by indicating that there are viable proposals to safeguard Iran’s objectives while easing Israeli apprehensions, and affirmed that these suggestions had already been shared with relevant partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment