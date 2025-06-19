Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia shares ‘multipolar world’ education model with allies

Russia shares ‘multipolar world’ education model with allies


2025-06-19 05:41:56
(MENAFN) Russian Education Minister Aleksey Kravtsov announced that Moscow will introduce an education model aimed at preparing students to contribute to building a “multipolar world.” The announcement came ahead of the international ‘Shaping the Future’ conference in Kazan, which will host over 20 education ministers over two days.

Kravtsov emphasized Russia’s intent to collaborate with “friendly countries” by sharing its expertise in teacher training, curriculum design, and school infrastructure development.

He highlighted Russia’s strong educational standing, noting that the country ranks among the top ten worldwide in school quality and is among the top three in winning gold medals at international academic Olympiads.

The minister stressed the importance of students learning about other nations, fostering international friendships, and playing an active role in shaping a multipolar global future.

Kravtsov also plans to present the “Eurasian Lyceum,” an “ideal school model” that other countries could adopt. This model proposes a new way to evaluate education quality based on three key principles: depoliticization, relevance to current needs, and transparency.

MENAFN19062025000045015687ID1109695436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search