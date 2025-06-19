403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia shares ‘multipolar world’ education model with allies
(MENAFN) Russian Education Minister Aleksey Kravtsov announced that Moscow will introduce an education model aimed at preparing students to contribute to building a “multipolar world.” The announcement came ahead of the international ‘Shaping the Future’ conference in Kazan, which will host over 20 education ministers over two days.
Kravtsov emphasized Russia’s intent to collaborate with “friendly countries” by sharing its expertise in teacher training, curriculum design, and school infrastructure development.
He highlighted Russia’s strong educational standing, noting that the country ranks among the top ten worldwide in school quality and is among the top three in winning gold medals at international academic Olympiads.
The minister stressed the importance of students learning about other nations, fostering international friendships, and playing an active role in shaping a multipolar global future.
Kravtsov also plans to present the “Eurasian Lyceum,” an “ideal school model” that other countries could adopt. This model proposes a new way to evaluate education quality based on three key principles: depoliticization, relevance to current needs, and transparency.
Kravtsov emphasized Russia’s intent to collaborate with “friendly countries” by sharing its expertise in teacher training, curriculum design, and school infrastructure development.
He highlighted Russia’s strong educational standing, noting that the country ranks among the top ten worldwide in school quality and is among the top three in winning gold medals at international academic Olympiads.
The minister stressed the importance of students learning about other nations, fostering international friendships, and playing an active role in shaping a multipolar global future.
Kravtsov also plans to present the “Eurasian Lyceum,” an “ideal school model” that other countries could adopt. This model proposes a new way to evaluate education quality based on three key principles: depoliticization, relevance to current needs, and transparency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment