Baltic state’s nationals refuse hosting foreign inmates

Hundreds of Estonian citizens have signed a petition opposing a government proposal to lease prison space for foreign inmates, specifically criminals from Sweden.The Baltic country had announced last year that it might allow its prisons to accommodate foreign prisoners to generate additional revenue for the national budget. Sweden, grappling with rising crime rates and overcrowded prisons, expressed interest in the plan.Residents of Tartu, a small city in Estonia, responded by launching a petition last week demanding the government halt the initiative. The petition states strong opposition to using Tartu Prison for “dangerous foreign criminals,” including “third-country nationals convicted of serious offenses like rape and murder.” It emphasizes that the community does not want the city to become “a risk zone” or a place for punishing individuals with no ties to Estonia.So far, the petition has collected 889 signatures and needs 111 more to be submitted to the Estonian parliament in Tallinn.Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta first proposed the idea last year as a way to utilize underused prisons and support the national budget amid planned spending cuts and tax increases. Estonia generally experiences low crime rates.Sweden plans to send up to 600 prisoners to Tartu Prison starting July next year under this arrangement, with foreign inmates housed separately from Estonian convicts. The agreement still requires approval by both countries’ parliaments.Sweden has seen a surge in violent gang-related crime in recent years. Stricter laws and tougher sentences have led to prison overcrowding. In May, Swedish prisons held over 7,000 inmates in just above 5,000 cells, reaching an occupancy rate of 141%, according to the Swedish Prison and Probation Service. The overall occupancy rate, including extra spaces, was about 96%.Sweden expects to save approximately €11,500 ($13,100) per inmate monthly by transferring prisoners to Estonia, while Estonia hopes the plan will generate around €30 million ($34 million) annually.

