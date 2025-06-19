ELFBAR And LOST MARY Unveil Latest Research On Sweeteners



Sweeteners studied to lay solid foundation for safer formulations Always in a transition to well-tested additive alternatives

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading vaping innovators ELFBAR and LOST MARY today revealed their latest findings on e-liquid sweetener, a must-have additive in flavoured vaping products.

In a study published in the scientific journal Frontiers, sucralose and neotame – two of the industry's widely used sweeteners in vape liquid – are assessed for their impact on heavy metal release and cell viability during daily use of vaping products.

The peer-reviewed findings conclude that neotame is a safer sweetener than sucralose, based on research into samples of e-liquids containing varying concentrations of these two additives.[1]

E-liquid samples formulated with neotame contain lower levels of heavy metals, produce fewer heavy metals in aerosols, and exhibit lower cellular toxicity than those containing sucralose, various tests reveal. The research also identifies a correlation that the more sucralose is contained in e-liquids, the higher heavy metal levels are in aerosols.

"For us, safer e-liquid ingredients have been our high priority in offering better products. This study provides scientific guidance while reinforcing our dedication to harm-reduced formulations in harm-reduction products," said Samuel Fu, R&D Engineering Director of ELFBAR and LOST MARY, adding that, "based on this study and our years of research into sweeteners, the brands recommend that sucralose be restricted or replaced with neotame, a less harmful sweetener alternative."

Aligned with these evidence-based findings, ELFBAR and LOST MARY have been minimising the use of sucralose and other sweeteners, for which more detailed safety profiles are yet to be discovered.

"Under stringent product safety and compliance standards, flavours are widely proven key and effective in helping adult smokers and ex-smokers transition away from smoking", highlighted Samuel Fu. "This is exactly why we have been zeroing in on enhancing the safety of flavour additives by all means possible."

To continuously reduce health risks associated with flavoured vapes, ELFBAR and LOST MARY have been conducting in-depth and consistent studies on sweeteners, including cytotoxicity and chemical analyses.

With product safety a key focus, both brands have been at the forefront of providing always safer ingredients for adult users, continuously elevating industry standards through research and testing.