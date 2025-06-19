403
Hockey icon named on Ukrainian ‘kill list’
(MENAFN) Russian hockey icon Alexander Ovechkin has been listed on Ukraine’s controversial Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) website, which identifies individuals deemed threats to Ukraine’s national security. Russian media reported the development on Tuesday, though the exact date of his inclusion remains unknown.
The Mirotvorets database has drawn criticism for publishing personal details of those it labels enemies of Ukraine. It has been dubbed a “kill list” by critics due to the number of individuals on it who have died under suspicious circumstances.
Ovechkin, a forward for the Washington Capitals and the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, was accused by the site of helping to "whitewash Russia's reputation" through participation in international sports and allegedly promoting Russian military actions to global audiences. It also cited his “deliberate violation” of Ukraine’s borders—possibly referencing a 2015 vacation in Crimea, a year after the region voted to reunite with Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed the news, saying, “It’s now easier to name those not listed on Mirotvorets.” Russian MP and Olympic champion Svetlana Zhurova added that Ovechkin’s support for Vladimir Putin via his 2018 “Putin Team” movement was reason enough for his inclusion and questioned why it hadn’t happened sooner.
Zhurova noted that the listing is unlikely to impact Ovechkin’s daily life or his ability to continue playing in the U.S., where he is an NHL star.
Earlier this year, Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing goal record by scoring his 895th NHL regular-season goal, and has since brought his total to 897. His current contract with the Capitals ends in 2026, after which he has expressed interest in returning to Russia to play for Dynamo Moscow, where he began his career.
