Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Growth: Projected To Reach $6.60 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 15.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Peptide Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What is the current market size and projected growth of the Peptide Drug Conjugates Market?

The peptide drug conjugates market size has grown rapidly in recent years and will continue to thrive. The market worth was recorded at $3.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to escalate to $3.68 billion in 2025, unfolding at a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.1%. The proficient growth in the historic phase can be primarily attributed to a favorable regulatory environment for biologics and peptides, increasing orphan drug designations for peptide drugs, government incentives for rare disease treatments, an expanding biopharmaceutical sector, and rising global healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Size?

Fast-forward to the future; the peptide drug conjugates market size is expected to witness vigorous growth in the next few years, soaring to $6.60 billion in 2029 at an impressive CAGR of 15.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be linked to the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, augmented demand for targeted cancer therapies, growing pipeline of peptide-based drug candidates, broader acceptance of personalized medicine, and an increasing interest in combination therapies. Some notable trends materializing within the forecast period include improving peptide synthesis techniques, advancements in linker technologies, better method development for site-specific conjugation, honing tumor targeting capabilities, and innovating payload choice, which may contribute significantly to the market expansion.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Peptide Drug Conjugates Market?

The escalating demand for personalized treatments is seen as a critical driver of the peptide drug conjugates market's growth in the future. Personalized treatments, nestled in individual genetic makeup, lifestyle, and disease characteristics, are curated to render the most effective outcome. They are growing in prominence in line with advances in genomics, which enable the identification of individual disease markers and subsequently, more precise and efficacious therapies. Personalized treatments enhance peptide drug conjugates by selecting specific peptides that target unique disease biomarkers in patients, leading to improved drug delivery. In evidence of this, in February 2024, a report published by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based non-profit entity, mentioned that the FDA authorized 16 novel customized medicines for patients with rare disorders in 2023. This figure denotes a substantial rise from the previous year's authorization of six medicines. It can be hence inferred that escalating demand for personalized treatments will propel the growth of the peptide drug conjugates market.

Who Are The Major Market Players In The Peptide Drug Conjugates Market?

The peptide drug conjugates market is populated by major companies including AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, BioNTech SE, Curium US LLC, ADC Therapeutics SA, PeptiDream Incorporated, PepGen Corporation, Theratechnologies Inc., Italfarmaco Società per Azioni, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., Alteogen Inc., Metsera Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Angiochem Inc., Cybrexa Therapeutics Inc., Ambrx Inc., Oncopeptides Aktiebolag AB, ProteinQure Incorporated, Soricimed Biopharma Inc., Esperance Pharmaceuticals Inc., Adcytherix SA, and Araris Biotech AG.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Peptide Drug Conjugates Market?

Notably, these companies are focusing on formulating advanced treatment options such as tumor-selective peptide drug conjugates to enhance precision in treatment. Such targeted treatments leverage peptides engineered expressly to bind with cancer cells, enabling the direct transmission of cytotoxic agents to tumors while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. For instance, in March 2025, Cybrexa Therapeutics, a biotechnology company based in the US specializing in oncology, announced new preclinical data from its ground-breaking alphalex technology. The data highlighted the efficacy of Cybrexa's antigen-agnostic peptide-drug conjugate PDC platform in delivering potent microtubule inhibitors directly to tumor cells. This technique effectively suppresses tumor growth and triggers an enduring anti-tumor immune response, underscoring the potential of Cybrexa's technology for enhanced cancer treatment.

How Is The Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Segmented?

The report segments the peptide drug conjugates market based on:

1 Type: Therapeutic, Diagnostic

2 Therapy Area: Oncology, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Others

3 Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Others

4 End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, Others

Moreover, in terms of Therapeutic sub-segment, it includes Monoclonal Antibodies mAbs, Cytotoxic Agents, Immunomodulatory Agents, Targeted Therapies, while the Diagnostic sub-segment includes Imaging Agents, Biomarker Targeting Agents, and Diagnostic Kits.

How Is The Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Dispersed Geographically?

Accepting a regional view, North America emerged as the dominant region in the peptide drug conjugates market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region is expected to be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

