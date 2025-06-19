Government Begins Review Of Local Administration Legislation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 19 (Petra) - The government has commenced a series of meetings aimed at reviewing and enhancing the legislative framework governing local administration, in direct implementation of directives from the Royal Decree and the ministerial statement of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's government. These discussions began in early June.The Subcommittee for Local Administration, an entity stemming from the Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System, has held a meeting to discuss recommendations pertaining to legislation for local administration development.The focus of this meeting was to assess the recommendations presented within the Political System Modernization document and their consistency with the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap and the Economic Modernization Vision.The committee is scheduled to continue its dialogues, discussions, and hold subsequent meetings in the coming phase. These sessions will focus on discussing the recommendations and gathering various perspectives on mechanisms for developing and refining the legislative system related to local administration